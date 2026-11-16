Three matches played by GABBA teams in Cadiz League competitions last Saturday, two of these on the road, threw up 3 wins.

SENIORS: Chiclana-Ituci 73 - GABBA 82 (Mohamed El Yettefti 25, Jack Tunbridge 24) [19-23; 31-13; 11-26; 12-20].

Coach Stuart Felice’s men overcame a diabolical second quarter debacle to clinch victory with a gutsy second-half display. Edging the hosts by 4 points after a contested first quarter, GABBA increased this lead to 10 after 2 minutes of the second quarter but then the roof caved in. Chiclana went on the rampage, hitting a 25-3 blitz in the next 6 minutes to eventually lead by 50-36 at half-time. GABBA came out strongly on resumption, working hard in defence and sensibly in offence, led by El Yettefti. Two converted free-shots from him 8 seconds from the end of the third quarter put GABBA 62-61 ahead. Chiclana tried to save the match in the last quarter but GABBA were now in control and, although only 76-73 up 2 minutes from the end, added 6 more points to their tally, 5 of them by Tunbridge, including his sixth 3-pointer.

El Yettefti was the MVP of the match with 8 baskets scored from 9 attempts, 9 free-shots converted, and 13 rebounds.

Worth mentioning the work put in by the other 7 players, all of them contributing points.

JUNIORS (Under 18): Xerez CD 46 - GABBA 56 (Kayden Garcia 16, Andy Luque 13) [16-16; 10-13; 9-11; 11-16].

Coach Abdul Afrah travelled to Jerez very early on Saturday morning with a depleted team to play the first of three second-round matches in the 4-team Group, having beaten their opponents by 33 points in TSH 4 weeks ago, and came back with the satisfaction of winning a gritty, hard-fought tussle. His boys gave their all and only fell behind in the score on 2 occasions, however, they only led by 1 point (43-42) with 6 minutes left. The team rose to the occasion, reeling off a 10-0 burst in the next 3 minutes which enabled it to control the final outcome. Garcia’s two 3-pointers in this final period of play deserve a special mention.

MINIBASKET (Under 12): GABBA 48 (John Jerai Duo 20) - UB Jerez 8 [20-2; 14-4;

10-2; 4-0; 0-0; 0-0].

The regulation 40-points winning margin was reached just after the first minute of the second-half. The match continued but any further points scored (and there were many) were not recorded. This well-drilled team, meticulously prepared by coaches Jason McMahon and Gareth Balban, where every player knows where their team-mates are, and where individual and team discipline are paramount, destroyed the weak opposition but never disrespected them. Apart from the free-scoring Duo, I must give a special mention to the skills level displayed by Oliver Oldham, Callum Balban and twins Finn and Tom Buchanan.