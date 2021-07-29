Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gadirova twins prove potential as Jessica secures 10th place in all-around final

Great Britain's Jennifer Gadirova on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the sixth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Thursday July 29, 2021.

By Press Association
29th July 2021

By Mark Staniforth, PA Olympics Correspondent
Jessica Gadirova scored another notable achievement on her Olympic debut in Tokyo as she became the first British woman to place in the top 10 of the women’s all-around gymnastics competition.

Despite a fall on the beam, the 16-year-old scored 53.965 to eclipse the previous best of 12th place by Becky Downie in Beijing in 2008. Her twin sister Jennifer finished 13th with a score of 53.533.

The twins teamed up with Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan to clinch an improbable team bronze medal on Tuesday, and Jessica has a further chance to shine next week having qualified for the individual floor final, with Jennifer as first reserve.

Jessica said: “It is quite cool to be the first one to do it. I was a bit annoyed when I fell off the beam but I tried to perform the best I could.

“This just shows me where I stand and what I need to improve. It gives me more realisation about where I belong. But I’m not focusing on medals and stuff like that. I’m focusing on my best performance and if it gives me another medal I’ll be over the moon.”

The duo had arrived at their debut Olympics admitting they were in awe of stars like Simone Biles, but have proceeded to underscore their tremendous potential in the Japanese capital.

Their performances were all the more impressive for the way in which they rebounded from their minor errors, with Jessica scoring a lowly 12.033 on beam, and Jennifer also mistiming an element of her routine on the uneven bars.

Jennifer said: “I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself so I put it (my medal) to the back of my mind and just restarted and told myself it’s just another competition, and nothing has happened.

“I do feel like I belong a bit more now, but I still feel a bit like, wow, I’m still competing with the best gymnasts in the world.”

Most Read

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Three Colombian migrants heading to US end up in Gibraltar by mistake

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

‘Letting go of cars’ comes hard in Gib, Balban says

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Calm and content Mallory Franklin savours Olympic silver medal in canoe slalom

29th July 2021

Sports
Phoenix Real Estate Junior Beach Volleyball Tournament Over & Out

29th July 2021

Sports
Government urged to overhaul sport concussion protocols

28th July 2021

Sports
Players’ chief aware new concussion study findings ‘will scare certain players’

28th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021