Tue 24th Feb, 2026

Galliano and Hewitt finish joint 17th

By Stephen Ignacio
24th February 2026

Gibraltar darts players Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt managed to finish joint 17th out of 425 darts players from around the world in events 1 and 3 respectively of the Professional Darts Corporation Development tour events this weekend played in Leicester UK .

"It was a weekend of ups and downs in very difficult conditions where players had to wait ages in between games due to the high quantity of players.

"For Nico Bado , Ethan Pulham and Joey Andrades it was their first time in these events and I am sure that with more experience they will manage great results in the near future .

"All five of them made Gibraltar 🇬🇮 proud as always."

