Galliano and Hewitt finish joint 17th

Gibraltar darts players Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt managed to finish joint 17th out of 425 darts players from around the world in events 1 and 3 respectively of the Professional Darts Corporation Development tour events this weekend played in Leicester UK .

"It was a weekend of ups and downs in very difficult conditions where players had to wait ages in between games due to the high quantity of players.

"For Nico Bado , Ethan Pulham and Joey Andrades it was their first time in these events and I am sure that with more experience they will manage great results in the near future .

"All five of them made Gibraltar 🇬🇮 proud as always."