Galliano and Hewitt head to World Cup of Darts Again

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt have once again officially qualified for the prestigious PDC World Cup of Darts, which will be held live on Sky Sports in Frankfurt, Germany, from 27th to 30th June.

This year’s six qualifiers are being played in pairs format. After five events, Craig and Justin have mathematically secured their qualification by winning four events and finishing as runners-up in the other.

This will be Justin’s fifth consecutive World Cup of Darts appearance and Craig’s fourth appearance. At just 22 years of age, the duo will once again be the youngest pairing in the competition.

The two young darts talents have played together in this competition raising heads with their gritty performances with mentions within the international darts media.

Followed closely by Gibraltar darts enthusiasts the pair are likely to once again see a big Gibraltar audience watching their progress through Sky Sports.

The GDA is also expected to announce the full results of the 2024 GDA Youth National Championship. This tournament helds significant importance for Gibraltar’s young darts players, as it will confirm the top four who will attend the European Cup in Latvia this July, and the top 8 who will participate in the JDC World Cup in Gibraltar this November.

Ethan Pulham was crowned GDA Youth National Champion with the rest of the team that will head to international competitions to be announced.