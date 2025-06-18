Galliano and Hewitt in tightest of contests in World Cup of Darts

Gibraltar darts pair of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt were not to dissapoint once again leaving Gibraltar fans at tenterhooks until the last minute after producinga victory against China.

The Gibraltar pair had been outdone by the Republic of Ireland the previous evening, losing 4-2.

However, in true Galliano/Hewitt style they were to get the German crowds behind them once again as they produce an impressive performance the next morning beating China 4-2.

The unexpected results left the group wide open with China and the Republic of Ireland due to play next.

This was to prove another nailbiter for Gibraltar as China produced the goods on the evening and came away with a 4-2 victory of their own.

This left the group equal across points, wins, and with the head to heads having to go down to the smallest of details.

Gibraltar was to finish second in the group to the Republic of Ireland based on a break of leg on a throw which will certainly have many fans asking themselves what it all means.

It was the closest the Gibraltar pair have reached in going through into the next round of the competition, once again leaving Gibraltar darts fans delighted as they continue to create ripples in the international scene.