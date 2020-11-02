Galliano and Hewitt will start PDC World Darts adventure on Friday
Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt will be making their PDC World Cup of darts debuts this Friday as one of the youngest duos playing. The pair who are both under the same management team finished in the tops two spots in the Gibraltar World Cup Qualifiers after a total of 6 events played. The schedule...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here