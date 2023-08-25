Garrison Library marks 230 years

The Gibraltar Garrison Library is set to commemorate its 230th Anniversary on Sunday, having first been established on August 27, 1793.

The occasion will mark the start of a year-long cycle of events organised to reflect the historical backdrop of the library and its collections, as well as its forward-looking vision.

“There is much to celebrate here as the Gibraltar Garrison Library, established in 1793, is the oldest library at Gibraltar, and, as we have now come to believe, the first of garrison libraries to have been established, with those that followed adopting the Gibraltar model,” a spokesman for the Garrison Library said.

“This 230th Anniversary is also institutionally significant as it brings a real gamechanger into the equation, with the library entering into the digital age through the establishment of a digitisation studio and a climatised repository, the equipment for which has been possible though a grant from the Kusuma Trust.”

“The digital output will be fully searchable and available online, thus offering local and global access to Gibraltar’s history.”

“Importantly, digitisation goes hand-in-hand with conservation, as digital access will offer greater protection to those hard copies which will be less physically handled.”

More details on this development and planned events will follow soon.