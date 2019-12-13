GBC Open Day raises £124,563…and counting

This year’s GBC Open Day saw £124,563 raised for local charities as the live show ended on Wednesday night.

The money raised will go towards local charities and associations.

As many people begin to prepare for the Christmas festivities, they also dig deep in their pockets and contribute to the annual charity appeal.

This year’s GBC Open Day saw many familiar faces take to the screen once again to take part in comedy sketches and the GBC Open Day Treasure Hunt.

Earlier in the day there was a live roadshow from Piazza while passers-by had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to be in the chance of winning a car or the “Punch a Prize” event held during the live television broadcast.

Once again, Neil Hayes and Steven Soussi organised a parody of Dirty Dancing, with many taking to social media praising the comedy.

Dad Jokes were once again featured on screen, with several GBC presenters going head-to-head and challenging the other not to laugh.

GBC staff counted down the days until they go to their new premises in their rendition of “The Final Countdown”.

This year’s emotive performance of “This is me” by Elderly Residential Services staff raised awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia among the elderly in Gibraltar.

Meanwhile the Valerga brothers and local youngsters sang to Grocer Jack in the Alameda Botanical Gardens.

The Wild Things from the Cancer Relief centre saw a group of volunteers collaborate with Rock Escape Rooms in their own fundraising challenge.

Local businesses, schools and associations were invited to come onto stage to speak about their many fundraising activities in order to help raise much-needed funds for the event.

Lots of cheques were handed over to the GBC team during the evening show event, leading to that impressive amount of £124,563, with more money still to come.