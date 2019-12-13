Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GBC Open Day raises £124,563…and counting

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2019

This year’s GBC Open Day saw £124,563 raised for local charities as the live show ended on Wednesday night.

The money raised will go towards local charities and associations.

As many people begin to prepare for the Christmas festivities, they also dig deep in their pockets and contribute to the annual charity appeal.

This year’s GBC Open Day saw many familiar faces take to the screen once again to take part in comedy sketches and the GBC Open Day Treasure Hunt.

Earlier in the day there was a live roadshow from Piazza while passers-by had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to be in the chance of winning a car or the “Punch a Prize” event held during the live television broadcast.

Once again, Neil Hayes and Steven Soussi organised a parody of Dirty Dancing, with many taking to social media praising the comedy.

Dad Jokes were once again featured on screen, with several GBC presenters going head-to-head and challenging the other not to laugh.

GBC staff counted down the days until they go to their new premises in their rendition of “The Final Countdown”.

This year’s emotive performance of “This is me” by Elderly Residential Services staff raised awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia among the elderly in Gibraltar.

Meanwhile the Valerga brothers and local youngsters sang to Grocer Jack in the Alameda Botanical Gardens.

The Wild Things from the Cancer Relief centre saw a group of volunteers collaborate with Rock Escape Rooms in their own fundraising challenge.

Local businesses, schools and associations were invited to come onto stage to speak about their many fundraising activities in order to help raise much-needed funds for the event.

Lots of cheques were handed over to the GBC team during the evening show event, leading to that impressive amount of £124,563, with more money still to come.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Affordable Art Exhibition showcases Gibraltarian creativity

13th December 2019

Local News
GADS donates low-profiling beds to Mount Alvernia

13th December 2019

Local News
GBC Open Day raises £124,563…and counting

13th December 2019

Local News
Future hypothetical buildings cannot hold back planning applications today, DPC says

13th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019