The GBL Pragmatic Play League will see more action this Tuesday evening, with the focus on two of the top teams as Europa Valmar take on Bayside once again.

Europa cling to top spot, level on points with Bavaria, with a three-basket difference the only thing separating the two sides. Europa have a basket difference of 50, compared with Bavaria's 47.

Bayside, just one point behind the top two, have the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals and send a warning signal, maintaining the tight challenge at the top between the three sides.

Origin, newcomers to the league, continue without a win and will be looking to cause an upset this week as they attempt to secure their first victory against Bavaria Blue Stars.

While an Origin victory remains unlikely, Bavaria will be looking to maintain the pressure on Europa and potentially open up a gap at the top, should Bayside take the points against their rivals.

Bavaria will be first out on court against Origin, setting the scene for the later encounter between Europa and Bayside on Tuesday evening.

GBL Pragmatic Play League (Division 1) fixtures

Tuesday, November 17

19:30 – Bavaria Blue Stars v Origin Basketball

21:00 – Europa Valmar Damex v Bayside Basketball Club