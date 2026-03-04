GEMA Gallery reopens and marks over 50 years of international art competition

GEMA Gallery at Montagu Bastion reopened recently and has been rededicated, marking more than 50 years of the Gibraltar International Art Exhibition.

The space also celebrates a decade since the space first opened in November 2015.

The anniversary was commemorated at an event attended by representatives from Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Government of Gibraltar, alongside artists and supporters of the local arts community.

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Chief Cultural Officer, Seamus Byrne, welcomed guests and reflected on the gallery’s development over the past 10 years.

He described how that the gallery was inaugurated by the former Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, and highlighted previous cultural initiatives including a Kitchen Studios takeover.

“It has been a great ten years for the gallery,” he said.





Mr Byrne thanked members of the GCS team, including Victor Soiza and the operations team for works carried out at the gallery, as well as Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara and the development team for the curation.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, described the space as more than an art gallery, highlighting its role as a multi-purpose venue.

“This space, as you can see, is more than just an art gallery,” he said.

“It's a space that has housed fashion shows, dance performances, drama, theatre, horticultural exhibitions, workshops, and it's a hub of creativity, where modern art is celebrated, where the artworks that we see today have all been awarded the International Art Exhibition.”

He said the gallery serves as a platform for artists to share their thoughts, feelings and creativity, and he stressed that the space fosters collaboration amongst creatives.

Mr Santos added that anniversary activities had already begun, including a school tour hosted for Bishop Fitzgerald School and sessions led by Kitchen Studios.

He also announced the launch of a new initiative, the Artists’ Corner, which will provide opportunities for artists.

“This is the opportunity for artists to hold exhibitions and to sell their work, to hold workshops, run demonstrations, and this will be housed here starting in April with artist Michele Stagnetto,” he said.

Mr Santos thanked Mr Byrne and the Gibraltar Cultural Services team for their work in managing the gallery on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

“There's a lot of fantastic work that goes on, a lot of new ideas, and a lot of great energy put into this place, so the traditional stone building, which is rich in heritage, is also the home of modern art,” he said.

“And let it be so for many more years to come, and we'll hopefully all be here for the next 10 years, celebrating the 20th anniversary.”