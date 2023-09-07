Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Sep, 2023

Generational boost for women's football as clubs obliged to provide development programme

By Stephen Ignacio
7th September 2023

Gibraltar women's football will receive a major boost as from this season following changes to the Club Licensing regulations implemented for the season 2023/24.
Gibraltar Football League clubs who require to renew their licenses every year in order to play in the Gibraltar Football League will this season be required to implement measures to develop women's football within the club.
New regulations have been enforced for this season which will force clubs to have at the minimum a women's development initiative programme in place in order to meet club licensing obligations.
The new rules under the heading Women's football activities state:
"a)The license applicant must support women’s football by implementing measures and activities aimed to further develop, professionalise and popularise women’s football such as:
i. entering a first and/or youth team in official competitions;
ii. providing support to an affiliated women’s football club;
iii. organising other women’s football initiatives as defined by the licensor.
The licensing regulations also include provisions for clubs to "establish and implement a policy to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all people following and contributing to football activities organised by the licence applicant."
Clubs who have in the past shied away from implementing women's football activities will now be forced to enforce some type of women's development programme which officials hope will provide a platform for the development of the women's game into the future.

