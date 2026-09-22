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Tue 22nd Sep, 2026

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Local News

GFSB summer party brings together around 100 members and guests

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2026

Around 100 members, guests and friends of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses attended the organisation’s annual Summer Party at Gauchos Steakhouse last Thursday.

The event brought together members of Gibraltar’s business community for an evening of networking and socialising.

The GFSB said the gathering provided an opportunity for members to reconnect outside the workplace in a more informal setting.

The event was sponsored by Capurro Insurance and justbank.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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