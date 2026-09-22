GFSB summer party brings together around 100 members and guests
Around 100 members, guests and friends of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses attended the organisation’s annual Summer Party at Gauchos Steakhouse last Thursday.
The event brought together members of Gibraltar’s business community for an evening of networking and socialising.
The GFSB said the gathering provided an opportunity for members to reconnect outside the workplace in a more informal setting.
The event was sponsored by Capurro Insurance and justbank.