Gibraltar Air Cadets take part in RAF Odiham camp

Ten cadets and three staff members from No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps took part in a week-long multi-activity camp at RAF Odiham in August, including a flight aboard a Chinook helicopter.

The Central and East Region Annual Multi-Activity Camp, held from August 21 to 28, brought together cadets for a programme of leadership development, STEM challenges, survival training, drill practice and visits to different sections of the RAF station.

RAF Odiham is home to the RAF’s Chinook Force, and the Gibraltar cadets also visited its Armoury, Mechanical Transport and Fire and Rescue sections to learn more about the roles involved in operating the station.

Cadet Corporal Karl Prescott said: “Going to this camp my standards were set quite high... I realised that this camp was going to surpass my expectations, which it did. This camp was amazing and I would give up the world to experience it again.”

The camp included group exercises aimed at developing communication, teamwork and leadership skills, with cadets encouraged to work with people from other units.

Cadet Mark Bolton said: “My camp experience consisted of a variety of daily activities... which enabled everyone to make new friends among the other cadets, and multiple memorable moments.”

Cadets also visited Brooklands Museum, where they saw historic aircraft including the Hawker Hurricane and went inside Concorde.

Cadet Hollie Aquilina said: “My favourite part of camp was meeting so many new people... and the highlight for me was seeing the Chinook engine, which inspired me to want to pursue a future in engineering with the RAF.”

Cadet Elisa Goodwin said: “The station visits were my favourite part, as they gave me a better insight into life in the RAF and the different opportunities available.”

One of the main activities during the week was an Air Experience Flight aboard a Chinook helicopter, giving the cadets an opportunity to see the aircraft and its crew in operation.

Cadet Aarav Sahajwani Kemla said: “The Chinook flight was the best experience I have ever had... It strengthened my ambition to become an RAF pilot.”

The week concluded with an awards ceremony recognising cadets’ participation and development, followed by an end-of-camp party.

Cadet FS Anthony Macedo said: “This camp has expanded my understanding of different roles... and challenged my ability to lead and overcome obstacles.”

Cadet Sergeant Jack De La Rosa added: “From the moment I had arrived at camp, I wanted to make the most of every opportunity... What I have taken from Odiham will not stay at Odiham; I’ll carry these experiences forever forward.”