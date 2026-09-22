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Tue 22nd Sep, 2026

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Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment to hold third Insight Weekend

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will hold its third Insight Weekend from October 16 to 18, offering young people aged 15 and over an opportunity to experience military life at Devil’s Tower Camp.

The three-day residential event is aimed at people considering a military career who want to gain an insight into life in the Regiment before making any commitment.

Participants will take part in activities including marching and drill, military training and fieldcraft.

The programme is also intended to develop teamwork, communication and leadership skills while challenging participants physically and mentally.

Accommodation and meals will be provided throughout the weekend, with attendees experiencing aspects of the routine, discipline and camaraderie associated with service life.

There is no obligation to join the Royal Gibraltar Regiment after taking part.

The weekend will also provide an opportunity to meet serving soldiers, ask questions and learn more about careers within the Regiment.

One participant from a previous Insight Weekend said: “I really enjoyed all the different activities we got to do and seeing what life in the Regiment is actually like.”

Another said: “The paintballing was definitely one of my favourite parts, it was really fun and was a great way to get everyone working together.”

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Recruitment Lead CSgt Craig Payne said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to come along, see what we do and experience life in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment for themselves.”

“It’s a chance to get involved, challenge yourself and find out what the Regiment has to offer.”

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications can be submitted through the link in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s social media profiles, with further information available from its recruiting team.

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