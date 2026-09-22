Kusuma Trust opens applications for 2026 Professional Development Awards

Applications have opened for the Kusuma Trust Gibraltar Professional Development Awards, which provide funding for people working in Gibraltar to undertake professional training where financial support is not available from the Government or their employer.

The awards are available to individuals working in areas that directly benefit people living and working in Gibraltar.

Applications may also be submitted by groups of employees, although the Trust said further information may be requested in these cases.

Applicants must have worked in Gibraltar for at least three years immediately before starting their chosen course and be employed in a role that directly benefits those who live and work on the Rock.

They must also demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their occupation.

Applications for the 2026 awards will close on Friday, October 16.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview on Tuesday, November 10, or Wednesday, November 11.

Further information and application forms are available from the Kusuma Trust website at www.kusumatrust.gi.