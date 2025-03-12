GHA commemorates World Kidney Day with emphasis on prevention

Gibraltar Health Authority is set to commemorate World Kidney Day on Thursday, March 13, with a series of public awareness raising initiatives and advice on kidney care and renal disease prevention.

Consultant Nephrologist Dr Simon Lines emphasised how important it is that people should be mindful of everything they can do to mitigate the risks of chronic kidney disease with high blood pressure, smoking and obesity are some of the most common modifiable risk factors.

In connection with World Kidney Day, both Dr Lines and the Director for Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, will be carrying out presentations on the subject of good kidney health and recent advances in dialysis treatments.

Dr Carter has also stated that there are early research findings that indicate indications that vaping can be harmful to the kidneys.

“Kidney disease prevention aligns with the Covenant for Health, a Public Health Primary Prevention Strategy currently in development to promote healthier lifestyles, early intervention and community engagement,” said a statement from the Government.

“As part of this strategy, the Government is committed to tackling chronic illnesses like kidney disease through prevention and education.”

Additionally, Sister Marta Morales who has been a pioneer in developing the dialysis unit at St Bernard’s Hospital, recalls that this month marks the 20th anniversary of the facility in Gibraltar which began operations back in March 2005.

Given the growing demand for dialysis, the GHA dialysis unit had to be extended in 2017. The unit currently consists of Dr Lines, Sister Morales, eight staff nurses, one nursing assistant and a renal dietician.

Sister Morales recalled that in 2005 the unit had to be set up from scratch and only had five patients.

“Regrettably, numbers have shot up throughout the years, and they now treat 34 patients with peaks of up to 40,” said the Government statement.

“Over 150 persons have already received haemodialysis on the renal unit with many more in the pre-dialysis stage.”

“Dialysis is the main treatment option for patients in Gibraltar when there is complete failure of the kidney function.”

Some of the patients have already been attending the unit for 20 years and for 13 previously in the La Linea clinic, which usually involves gruelling four-hour sessions three times a week.

Sister Morales described these persons as “genuine heroes.”

Dr Lines highlighted the importance of World Kidney Day as an annual opportunity to shed light on the problems of kidney disease globally, and also what people can do to mitigate their risk of developing chronic kidney disease and the attendant risks associated with it.

“The key is having an index of suspicion in high risk groups (e.g. patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, vascular disease e.g. heart attacks, strokes, elevated BMI (Body Mass Index) and a family history of kidney disease) and patients liaising with their GP to ensure their bloods are being checked,” said Dr Lines.

“I remain immensely grateful to the Kidney Care Gibraltar charity for the tireless efforts to raise awareness, the money they raise and support they provide to our patients.”

For her part, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said that not all kidney disease is preventable but a significant amount is.

“The main risk factors are type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking. We do not have long term studies as yet for the health effects of vaping, but there are indications that vaping can damage your kidneys,” she said.

“If you need help and support quitting smoking or vaping, please contact the smoking cessation service on 200 52441.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said there is a critical need for prevention strategies in this area especially among young people.

“Unfortunately we have seen that renal disease is affecting more people and sadly more youths than ever, due to poor eating habits and little physical exercise which leads to obesity and diabetes,” he said.

“Healthy eating habits and sporting activity would delay the appearance of the problem.”

“It is also worth mentioning that we have a post dialysis service for persons who need checks after a kidney transplant, and also the agreement with Hammersmith Hospital in London for kidney transplants for our patients, which at present is the only real alternative to dialysis.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said that World Kidney Day was a good opportunity for to reflect on how the GHA has expanded its facilities for renal patients in the past 20 years. She said the GHA has developed greatly since then.

“The Government will continue to invest in workforce and financial resources to provide the best medical treatment for the public across all clinical disciplines, repatriating these services wherever possible,” she said.

“The GHA provides an excellent service to the community and my heartfelt thanks goes out to all the dedicated professionals who make this possible and very specially today, to those in the Dialysis Unit at St Bernard’s Hospital.”