GHA launches robotic-assisted surgery in ‘major leap forward’ for patient care

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, announced the start of the Gibraltar Health Authority’s robotic-assisted surgery programme, marking what officials described as a major milestone in the evolution of surgical care locally.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has formally introduced robotic-assisted surgery at St Bernard’s Hospital following a collaboration with international medical technology developer MicroPort and charity partners Kusuma Trust and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, whose donations funded an advanced surgical robotic system and associated equipment.

Over recent weeks, GHA surgical teams have already carried out the first local robotic surgery cases in General Surgery, in the purpose built Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite, with plans to expand use of the system to more complex procedures in Urology, Colorectal, Upper Gastrointestinal and Gynaecology.

The robotic system, which is designed for both conventional robotic procedures and tele-surgery capabilities, is being rolled out through a phased training pathway developed with international partners to ensure safe, high-quality implementation. The telesurgery functionality will be activated at a later stage.

Robotic-assisted surgery, which allows a surgeon to control instruments with increased precision and flexibility, has been widely used for nearly two decades, particularly for complex operations.

The system’s enhanced visualisation, high-resolution magnification and articulated “robotic wrists” are intended to improve access and control in confined anatomical spaces for both patients and surgical teams.

GHA Acting Director General, Lysandra Debono, said: “We are hugely proud to see robotic surgery now taking place here in Gibraltar. This extraordinary technology brings real, tangible benefits to our patients and represents a major leap forward for our clinical teams. My sincere thanks go to MicroPort, and our dedicated staff, whose leadership and collaboration have been instrumental in making this possible.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: “This is exactly what we want to see in the Gibraltar Health Authority. It is a clear signal of the direction of travel for our health service. One that is modern, ambitious and focused on delivering better care for patients here in Gibraltar. I want to thank the GHA’s clinical and managerial teams and the local charities whose generous donations have helped make this possible. The introduction of robotic surgery marks the beginning of the future of the GHA, built on investment in our people, our facilities and the highest standards of clinical practice. “

“With robotic procedures now underway and further expansion planned throughout 2026, the GHA’s robotic-assisted surgery programme positions Gibraltar at the forefront of modern surgical care, offering patients access to advanced treatment options previously available only in major international centres.”