Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA settles £10.5m claim after baby sustains severe brain injury

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
7th October 2025

The GHA has settled for £10.57m in a claim brought by the mother of a newborn baby who suffered a severe brain injury after being discharged from St Bernard’s Hospital.

The claim centres around the treatment received by the baby at St Bernard’s Hospital over a decade ago.

At the time the infant, identified as Y, was 11 days old and after vomiting twice was taken to A&E by his parents.

The infant was seen by a doctor who advised the parents to change his formula feed.

The court heard how there is dispute as to what other discharge advice the parents received but the parties agreed that at that time the infant had a salmonella infection in his gut.

Four days later, the infant was taken again to A&E but by this point the salmonella infection had spread from his gut into his bloodstream and then into his brain.

This resulted in the infant sustaining a permanent brain injury, which means that he is severely disabled and will never be able to lead an independent life.

A seven-day trial was scheduled in court but the parties settled beforehand.

The settlement has been entered into by the GHA without any admission of liability in respect of the claim. A further £430,000 of costs has been agreed.

The £10.57m settlement is in the form of a lump sum order.

“In my view, that proposed settlement is plainly reasonable, in Y’s best interests, and in the interests of justice,” Puisne Judge John Restano said.

Mr Justice Restano said this was a complex case and thanked the lawyers for reaching a settlement and “also for the clear and helpful way in which the case has been presented throughout.”

“The conclusion of this litigation does not resolve the problems that Y and his family will face given Y’s condition,” Mr Justice Restano said.

“No amount of money can turn back the clock.”

“I hope, however, that these damages will go some way to helping with Y’s care and support, and that his life and that of his family will be a little easier.”

“I wish Y and his family the very best for the future.”

Andrew Cardona and Callum Smith represented the claimant.

Ian Winch appeared for the GHA.

Most Read

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron Gibraltar has a housing crisis. Let’s try and solve it.

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Condemnation and increased police presence after street fight outside school

7th October 2025

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar signs the Pledge for Dyslexia

7th October 2025

Local News
Sir Vince Cable to appear at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

7th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Tourism attends 67th MedCruise General Assembly in Šibenik, Croatia

7th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025