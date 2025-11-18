Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

GHA welcomes public participation in ‘Disability Health Fair’

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
18th November 2025

The GHA’s Neurodevelopment and Disability Administrative Office will hold a Health Fair on December 3 at St Bernard’s Hospital to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

The fair is set to offer basic health checks, service information, and opportunities for disabled persons to engage directly with medical professionals.

It is open to family members, carers and support workers, while the general public is also welcome.

Participants will have access to a wide range of health services and professionals including ophthalmology, physiotherapy, emotional support and nutritional advice.

Additionally, there will be opportunities to ask questions about any GHA facilities, to learn about ongoing support and referral pathways, and to try out equipment and communication tools.

GHA Acting Director General Lysandra Debono said: “This is an annual opportunity to promote awareness about the needs and well-being of persons with learning and physical disabilities. It takes a great deal of planning and coordination to organise a health fair of this nature and we are delighted that the Occupational Therapy Department has kindly offered to host the event within their premises. It promises to be a great event for all involved.”

For her part the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “The Disability Health Fair is a great example of how we can make healthcare more accessible and approachable for everyone. It brings together professionals, carers, and service users in one space to share knowledge, experiences and, importantly, to ask questions. My thanks go to the organisers and participating teams for creating such a welcoming and inclusive event.”

