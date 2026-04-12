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Sun 12th Apr, 2026

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Features

GHITA donates audiology equipment to GHA

By Chronicle Staff
12th April 2026

The Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association donated specialised equipment to the GHA Audiology Service during a formal presentation.

The equipment includes an OPMI Pico System, a KV-6 suction pump and a caretray trolley, alongside sponsorship of online tinnitus adviser training delivered by Tinnitus UK.

The donation will support the GHA’s audiology and ENT services, including the ear wax removal clinic, where nurses Ms Fuensanta Garcia and Ms Sinead Viera were trained and supervised by ENT consultant otologist Dr Johannes Borgstein.

Dr Hamish Thompson identified the required equipment, while Alejandro Aracena coordinated the training. Audiologists Ms Rosanna Portillo and Ms Michelle Quinn carry out hearing tests and refer patients to the clinic.

GHITA chairman Edgar Triay said: “It would have taken us decades to fundraise to purchase these items and I would like to thank all the kind sponsors who donated the money to make this possible.”

“A special mention must go to our main benefactor the North Atlantic Trust Company Ltd and Mr and Mrs Gomez for their 1,000 mile walk to raise funds and the DSA Sequence Dance Club for their support over the years.”

“We will continue to do our utmost in our small way to improve services locally and ensure waiting times for ear and hearing health care are minimised.”

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, acknowledged the generous donation of equipment by GHITA that will be put to immediate good use by the Audiology team.

“We have a long-standing partnership with community groups like GHITA that assist us in providing the specialized medical services that persons with hearing difficulties need to improve their condition,” he said.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, thanked Edgar Triay and the entire GHITA team for their continued commitment to improving hearing services in Gibraltar.

“This donation of equipment, together with the investment in specialist training, will have a direct and meaningful impact on patient care,” she said.

“The expansion of our ENT and Audiology services, including the now established ear wax removal clinic for those who meet the clinical criteria, is a clear example of what can be achieved through strong partnership between the GHA and the community.”

“We look forward to building on this progress to further reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for patients.”

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