GHT welcome Remembrance Sunday service return to Cross of Sacrifice

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust [GHT] has welcomed the decision to return the annual Remembrance Sunday service to the Cross of Sacrifice at Winston Churchill Avenue.

The Trust said it has consistently supported the reinstatement of the Cross of Sacrifice as the focal point for Gibraltar’s Remembrance commemorations, citing its historical significance and symbolic importance.

The organisation noted that the move aligns Gibraltar’s observance with traditions across the Commonwealth and restores a direct connection between remembrance and the act of honouring those who gave their lives in service.

The Cross of Sacrifice was the original location of the ceremony until it was moved in 2014.