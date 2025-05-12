Gib marks VE Day with Changing of the Guard and historic re-enactments

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

The Changing of the Guard ceremony took place in John Mackintosh Square on Saturday afternoon with members from the Gibraltar re-enactment society, The Gibraltar Band and Drums Association and members of The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band taking part.

Joining them were members of the UK-based Victorian Association.

The Changing of the Guard, in full ceremonial uniform, was the start of three events as they also took part in a march down Main Street to Casemates Square where they held a re-enactment of the Ceremony of the Keys.

The event was part of Gibraltar’s VE day and Heritage Week events.