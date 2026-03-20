Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib Squadron supports French operation against Russian shadow fleet

By Chronicle Staff
20th March 2026

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has supported a further French maritime interdiction operation against the Russian shadow fleet, monitoring MV Deyna as the vessel entered the Mediterranean Sea.

The operation followed support provided to the French Armed Forces in January 2026 during the seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker MV Grinch.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Disrupting, deterring and degrading Russia’s shadow fleet – and starving Putin’s war machine of funds – is a priority for this Government and we will continue to take action alongside our allies.”

“As threats increase and demands on defence rise, I am proud of the support our UK armed forces provided to this French operation, keeping Britain safe at home as we support Ukraine, deter Russia and deliver defensive operations in the Middle East.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated.”

“These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia’s war effort. We will not allow it.”

HMS Cutlass, one of two Royal Navy patrol launches permanently based at the Naval Base Gibraltar, intercepted MV Deyna as it emerged from the Gibraltar Strait Traffic Separation Scheme.

The vessel was then shadowed as it transited less than five nautical miles from Gibraltar.

The Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Lt Cdr Davies, said: “This is the second monitoring mission the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has conducted in direct support of our NATO allies in 2026.”

“It is hugely important to the United Kingdom’s and our partners’ security that we maintain a presence in the region and make full use of our strategic location — reassuring both Gibraltarians and our allies that we remain firmly committed to ensuring maritime security.”

The vessel, which is subject to international sanctions and transport restrictions, is now under French control.

Most Read

Brexit

Doughty says all sides working ‘at pace’ to meet April 10 treaty deadline, but full ratification could be early 2027

Thu 19th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Treaty translated, but question mark hangs over April 10 start date 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Cross-border art project records frontier fence before it comes down 

Wed 18th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Parliament passes new gambling law amid rapid change in global sector 

Wed 18th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Well-being day blends fun, fundraising and global awareness at Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

20th March 2026

Local News
Govt publishes draft legislation on conflicts of interest 

20th March 2026

Local News
Government publishes environmental legislation ahead of EU Treaty implementation

20th March 2026

Local News
New 24/7 British Sign Language service introduced to support Gibraltar’s deaf community

20th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026