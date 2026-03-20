Gib Squadron supports French operation against Russian shadow fleet

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has supported a further French maritime interdiction operation against the Russian shadow fleet, monitoring MV Deyna as the vessel entered the Mediterranean Sea.

The operation followed support provided to the French Armed Forces in January 2026 during the seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker MV Grinch.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Disrupting, deterring and degrading Russia’s shadow fleet – and starving Putin’s war machine of funds – is a priority for this Government and we will continue to take action alongside our allies.”

“As threats increase and demands on defence rise, I am proud of the support our UK armed forces provided to this French operation, keeping Britain safe at home as we support Ukraine, deter Russia and deliver defensive operations in the Middle East.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated.”

“These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia’s war effort. We will not allow it.”

HMS Cutlass, one of two Royal Navy patrol launches permanently based at the Naval Base Gibraltar, intercepted MV Deyna as it emerged from the Gibraltar Strait Traffic Separation Scheme.

The vessel was then shadowed as it transited less than five nautical miles from Gibraltar.

The Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Lt Cdr Davies, said: “This is the second monitoring mission the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has conducted in direct support of our NATO allies in 2026.”

“It is hugely important to the United Kingdom’s and our partners’ security that we maintain a presence in the region and make full use of our strategic location — reassuring both Gibraltarians and our allies that we remain firmly committed to ensuring maritime security.”

The vessel, which is subject to international sanctions and transport restrictions, is now under French control.