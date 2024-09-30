Gib Vets undone by RMA Vets

Gibraltar Vets 18

Royal Marines Vets 43

On a hot late summer’s day, Gibraltar found themselves trailing 3-7 before the next water break. However, Dave Barley’s secure kicking ensured that the break was more than just a thirst quencher, bringing the team back to within one point. This gave the Gibraltar Vets a chance to regroup and discuss their strategy for a comeback, hoping to spoil the Royal Marines Vets’ celebrations and stamp their mark on the tenth anniversary of the Gibraltar vs. Royal Marines rugby encounters.

Both sides showed little hesitation in the tackles, with a physical game unfolding as each team was eager to run at the other.

The RMA added another try to their tally, splitting Gibraltar’s defense and running through the middle, stopping just inches from the left post. An easy conversion brought the score to 6-14, with 14 minutes of the first half still to play.

The hopes of securing a first win, after two consecutive defeats in previous years, were now beginning to fade.

Playing at Europa Point, this was the first year the venue felt less like the home of rugby, with constant reminders of football’s presence—signs, banners, and hoardings displayed all around the perimeter. However, the presence of the Gibraltar FA had brought some benefits, from a cleaner and better-maintained facility to raised nets that made it harder to lose the balls to the roadside. A new UEFA-standard quality turf had also been installed.

With 11 minutes left in the first half, an interception prevented the RMA from gathering the ball on the left wing and making a run. However, a penalty was given, allowing them to keep their momentum. Although the RMA were stopped three times from crossing the line, on the fourth attempt, they lost the ball just over the line, resulting in a scrum for Gibraltar, only meters from their own line. Gibraltar was able to clear the danger momentarily.

The RMA’s pressure continued, and after a dropped ball, they managed to add three more points to their tally, extending their lead by 11, with five minutes still to play in the first half.

Despite not yet seeing the stands filled, the Gibraltar Vets were unlucky not to score a try when they rolled over the ball just before halftime, setting it down in front of the growing crowd near the bar balcony.

The match, also live-streamed, hadn’t attracted the same numbers as the main event later that afternoon. However, it served as a good warm-up for the 100 or so online viewers and the early arrivals who had come to watch the Vets’ match.

Some great passing and running down the left saw Gibraltar make headway into the RMA’s final third. Advantage was played after a high tackle, but it wasn’t enough for Gibraltar to reach the line. The penalty brought play back into Gibraltar’s possession.

Charging forward through the middle, the Gibraltar Vets lost possession, with the visitors reading the play well and being prepared for them.

The Gibraltar Vets took a chance with a long-distance penalty kick, only to see the ball curl wide of its target. This gave the RMA possession once more, and they pressed forward.

Gibraltar struggled to come out of their own half. Picking the ball up from the base of a scrum, they were forced back. The inevitable pressure exerted by the visitors saw them win possession, and by playing wide to the other side, they found a way down the line for a touchdown, making it 22-6. Running further toward the center made for an easier conversion, which saw the RMA extend their lead to 24-6 with half an hour still to play.

Barley got Gibraltar their first try just minutes later. Charging forward and initially halted, the ball was moved quickly, allowing Barley to find space and drive under the posts, reducing the deficit to 24-13. Though still far from a comeback, it provided a confidence boost and added energy to the tired legs.

The Gibraltar Vets soon found themselves trailing by 16 points again. Four attempts to charge a player down failed, allowing the visitors to break through for another try, bringing the score to 29-13.

A high tackle prevented what would have been a near kick-and-collect classic for Gibraltar. The penalty allowed Gibraltar to surge forward, but they were turned over again as time ticked down toward a third consecutive defeat.

The RMA looked threatening on their surges forward, and they soon turned a Gibraltar attack into another try for themselves. Gaining possession, they ran past four defenders before offloading at the halfway line. After running past two more defenders and making two more offloads, they drew a straight line to score under the posts. The easy conversion made it 36-13 with just seven minutes left to play.

The Gibraltar Vets didn’t give up and continued searching for a way forward, but the RMA’s tough defense held them off.

A quick run and three offloads later, Gibraltar was stopped just short of the line, with an RMA player carded for an infringement. The Gibraltar Vets pressed on, determined to score, and although they initially thought there had been a knock-on, the officials ruled that the ball had crossed the line in the far corner, giving Gibraltar another try. The long, acute-angled conversion was too far for Barley, leaving the score at 18-36 with two minutes left to play.

The Gibraltar Vets tried to close the gap, pressing hard, but were stopped well inside their own half. The RMA finished strong with a final try in the dying seconds, a free run down their right adding five more points. The successful conversion from a tight angle brought the final score to Gibraltar Vets 18-43 Royal Marines Association (RMA).