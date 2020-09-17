Gibrael marks Rosh Hashana with an online toast

The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce (Gibrael) marked the festival of Rosh Hashana with a Le’haim toast for the Jewish New Year.

Given current Covid-19 restrictions, the event was held online by video-conferencing but that didn’t diminish the festive spirit, Gibrael said in a statement.

Amongst the distinguished guests were Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who wished Gibrael Chamber and the Gibraltar Jewish community Shana Tova (happy new year) along with Mrs Sharon Bar-Li, Director of Public Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in London, and the newly appointed Minister for Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in London Mr Ofer Fohrer.

Mrs Bar Li noted Gibrael’s success in strengthening the business relations between Gibraltar and Israel and mentioned the work Gibrael is doing both in terms of leading business delegations, and even in the work being done behind the scenes to establish direct flights between Israel and Gibraltar.

For his part, Mr Fohrer spoke about Gibraltar’s potential in assisting Israeli start-ups to scale-up by acting as a springboard to the UK and beyond.

He also discussed the opportunity for Gibraltar in the wider context of the Israeli-UAE peace agreement.

“The agreement can definitely provide room for forming a business triangle of relationships between Israel, Gibraltar and the UAE,” Mr Fohrer said.

“A window of opportunity is opened which allows Gibraltarian and Israeli companies to jointly work together and find value in cooperation, not only in the local or European markets, but also in the Persian Gulf.”

The event concluded with greetings of Shana Tova by Gibrael Chamber Chairwoman and President, Ayelet Mamo Shay and Eran Shay, who wished Gibraltar and Israel a healthy and successful new year with the hope of being able to celebrate next year in person with its members and contacts.