Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar Academy of Dance marks 40th anniversary

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2024

The Gibraltar Academy of Dance recently marked their 40th anniversary with a reception at City Hall.

Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception and in her speech spoke about the Academy’s Director, Paulette Finlayson and the exceptional work she has done for the Academy and students over the past 40 years.

Ms Gomez described Ms Finlayson as a beacon of inspiration for young aspiring dancers, and someone who educates and infuses core values to her dancers at the Academy, through respect, discipline and appreciation, leading them onto the right path into adulthood.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, past and present members of the Academy, including daughters of previous older dancers, who are now also students, attended the event.

Ms Gomez then invited Ms Paulette Finlayson to say a few words.

Most Read

Local News

European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Local News

£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

In the Commons, Brexit wounds fester in exchanges on Gibraltar

Tue 12th Mar, 2024

Local News

Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Remembering Rock’s links to ‘Empire Windrush’ sinking

18th March 2024

Features
The Utopia disaster, March 17, 1891: How she sank and how she was raised

16th March 2024

Features
'Care to Share' at St Joseph's Lower Primary School

15th March 2024

Features
Hammond bounces back with new album and live show in Germany

14th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024