Gibraltar Academy of Dance marks 40th anniversary

The Gibraltar Academy of Dance recently marked their 40th anniversary with a reception at City Hall.

Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception and in her speech spoke about the Academy’s Director, Paulette Finlayson and the exceptional work she has done for the Academy and students over the past 40 years.

Ms Gomez described Ms Finlayson as a beacon of inspiration for young aspiring dancers, and someone who educates and infuses core values to her dancers at the Academy, through respect, discipline and appreciation, leading them onto the right path into adulthood.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, past and present members of the Academy, including daughters of previous older dancers, who are now also students, attended the event.

Ms Gomez then invited Ms Paulette Finlayson to say a few words.