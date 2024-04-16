Gibraltar at European Ju Jitsu Union Course held in Vienna

Master Tony was invited as the country representative for Gibraltar to the European Ju Jitsu Union Course held in Vienna, Austria, from April 13-14. Over 160 people, including students and masters from 12 different countries, attended the event. During the meeting, it was announced that an additional 4 or 5 countries have applied to join.

Among the attendees were Kalla Bergers, 8th Dan, and Charlie Lenz, 9th Dan, European Ju Jitsu President; Franz Knafl, 9th Dan, Secretary-General; Monica Couto from Portugal, 6th Dan, and professional women's self-defense instructor; and Peter Shillinger, 9th Dan, among many others.

Additionally, there was an Annual General Meeting of masters and country representatives, where Master Tony represented Gibraltar.

