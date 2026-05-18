Grammarians, Eagles and Europa in Eurohockey competitions this week

Gibraltar’s top men’s and women’s hockey teams head into their respective EuroHockey tournaments this week, with three sides facing tough challenges on the European stage.

The men’s competition is first up, with the EuroHockey Club Challenge II taking place in Toruń, Poland, between May 21 and May 24.

Both league champions Grammarians Hockey Club and rivals Eagles Hockey Club will compete in the same tournament, although they have been placed in different pool groups at the start. The possibility of a Grammarians–Eagles clash later in the competition remains on the cards, as does the chance of both sides securing promotion if they progress through their respective groups successfully.

Grammarians open their campaign against HC Siauliai on May 21, while Eagles face hosts KS Pomorzanin Toruń later that day.

On May 22, Grammarians return to action first for the Gibraltar teams against Soroksari HC, with Eagles playing in the afternoon against Valhalla Landhockey Club.

May 23 will see a busy schedule for Gibraltar supporters, with Grammarians taking on Zurrieq Wolves Hotsticks, followed immediately by Eagles facing Swansea.

Attention will also turn on May 22 to Brzeziny, Poland, where Gibraltar women’s league champions Europa Hockey Club will compete in the EuroHockey Club Challenge I tournament.

Europa face a difficult opening fixture against Penarth LHC, before meeting HAHK Mladost at midday on May 23 and HC Luxembourg in their final pool match at midday on May 24.

With an impressive domestic record and a young squad expected to develop together over the coming years, Europa face one of their toughest European challenges since formation. However, their recent performances against visiting sides have highlighted areas for improvement at this level, with coaches previously noting concerns around consistency and maintaining focus against higher-ranked opposition.

All three Gibraltar sides will be aiming to make their mark on the European stage, with success potentially boosting Gibraltar’s standing in EuroHockey competitions. Depending on this season’s results, all three teams are expected to compete again next year, with Grammarians set to play at a higher tier as league champions, while Eagles will compete in the second tier unless promotion is achieved. Europa, meanwhile, continue to build their own pathway in European women’s hockey as national champions.

