Lynx take futsal play-off finals to third leg

The Futsal Premier play-off final heads into a third match after a resounding victory for Lynx turned the tie on its head against Europa.

The latter had come away with a first-leg win and were favourites to take the title. However, Lynx demonstrated why they have remained in the top four throughout the season, consistently battling Europa at the top of the table.

Although Europa struck early, scoring within the first 23 seconds of the match on Saturday, Lynx responded strongly. Goals in the fourth and seventh minutes saw them take the lead, before extending it to 4–1 by half-time.

The second half proved a tense affair, but Lynx gradually took control of the tie, adding further goals while Europa struggled to respond. The match ended in a 9–3 victory for Lynx, sending the play-off to a decisive final fixture.

The winner of the play-off final will secure a place in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary qualifying round this summer.