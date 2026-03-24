Gibraltar backs climate-smart marine planning initiative

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, took part virtually in the launch of the Roadmap towards climate-smart marine spatial planning in the UK Overseas Territories in his role as chair of the UK Overseas Territories Environment Ministersâ€™ Council.

The roadmap was led by scientists at Plymouth Marine Laboratory in partnership with colleagues from the Marine Climate Change Impacts Partnership, and sets out how four key enablers, climate evidence, governance, resources and communication, could support the development of effective climate-smart marine spatial planning in the territories.

The initiative comes amid growing climate-related pressures on the marine environments of the UK Overseas Territories, including warmer seas, rising sea levels, stronger storms and ocean acidification.

According to the project, these challenges threaten local communities, economies and marine ecosystems across the territories.

The launch also included contributions from Minister Hon. Kyle Hodge of the Government of Anguilla, Minister Hon Zhavaego Jolly of the Government of Turks and Caicos, and MCCIP chair Prof Matt Frost.

In closing the event, Dr Cortes said climate change was already having significant impacts on the UK Overseas Territories and was projected to continue doing so well into the future.

He also highlighted the importance of taking this into account in marine spatial planning and said the project could inspire similar work in other Overseas Territories and small islands.