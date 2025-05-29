Gibraltar chapter of UK Abraham Accords Group launches
Former Conservative minister Sir Liam Fox launched the Gibraltar chapter of the UK Abraham Accords Group at Hassans International Law Firm on Thursday afternoon, which aims to promote peace and economic prosperity in the Middle East. The local chapter forms part of global expansion efforts with the aim to fundraise £100m after this first year,...
