Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar chapter of UK Abraham Accords Group launches

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th May 2025

Former Conservative minister Sir Liam Fox launched the Gibraltar chapter of the UK Abraham Accords Group at Hassans International Law Firm on Thursday afternoon, which aims to promote peace and economic prosperity in the Middle East. The local chapter forms part of global expansion efforts with the aim to fundraise £100m after this first year,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Man who sexually abused two girls jailed for seven years

Wed 28th May, 2025

Local News

Alexia Pecino appointed to MH Bland board of directors

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Public reminded to take precautions against mosquito bites

Wed 28th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Works progress to transform former St Andrew’s Church into The Rock Sanctuary

29th May 2025

Local News
‘First aid vital for community’

29th May 2025

Local News
Man who sexually abused two girls jailed for seven years

28th May 2025

Local News
Santos points to record April cruise visits and confidence in key sector

28th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025