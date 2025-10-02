Gibraltar Citizens Advice team participates in international social benefits conference 

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice team, led by Chief Executive Pili Rodriguez, Deputy Chief Executive Ivan Cruz and Chairman Ivan Navas, recently took part in an international conference titled Social Benefits in the Czech Republic and Other Countries: Evaluation of Good Practice.

The event was held at the Parliament of the Czech Republic and brought together experts and policy-makers from across Europe to share knowledge on social welfare systems. Attendees included members of Citizens Advice International.

Keynote speakers included Mgr. Petr Beck, Head of the Department of Assistance in Material Need and Benefits for Persons with Disabilities at the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, and Klára Šimáčková Laurenčíková, Deputy Minister for European Affairs and Commissioner for Human Rights.

Delegates from several countries, including England, Scotland, Germany, Poland and Slovakia, took part in discussions focusing on the strengths, challenges and future opportunities of benefit strategies. The conference aimed to promote cooperation and share practical solutions within the Citizens Advice network at both national and international levels.

A complementary seminar on tackling debt was also held. During this session, the Gibraltar Citizens Advice team highlighted its holistic and government-supported approach, which offers critical assistance to individuals and families facing financial hardship.

The team also emphasised the service’s open door policy, which ensures accessibility for vulnerable members of the community.

On the final day, the Gibraltar delegation visited the Citizens Advice Centre in Prague’s Old Town for a collaborative exchange with local colleagues, further strengthening international ties and shared commitments to innovation, support and community service.