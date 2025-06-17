Gibraltar College and GAMPA students complete music performance assessments

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended the assessment performances of first and second-year students enrolled in the BTEC in Music Performance at Gibraltar College, delivered in partnership with the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA).

The course, which offers a vocational route in music performance, was established following collaborative efforts by Dr Cortes, the then Director of GAMPA and now Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, as well as the Department of Education, Gibraltar College, and GAMPA. Their work enabled the course to gain accreditation and provide new opportunities for young people interested in pursuing music professionally.

The assessments took place at the Magazine Studio and were attended by the Principal of Gibraltar College, Daniel Benrimoj, staff from the College, and the Director of GAMPA, Tanya McClelland.

First-year students assessed were Tristan Benyunes, Jessica Stuart, Aaliyah Pozo, Nathan Pereira and Adele Caetano. Second-year students were Bella Navas and Kate Williamson.