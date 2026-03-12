Gibraltar College expands vocational partnership with primary schools

Gibraltar College has expanded its vocational partnership programme, placing 80 Year 12 students studying Healthcare, Social Care and Childcare in three lower primary schools to give them practical experience alongside their studies.

The initiative, coordinated by Subject Specialist Mrs Gauci, saw students undertake placements at Governor’s Meadow, St Bernard’s and St Paul’s Lower Primary Schools, where they worked alongside teachers and pupils in a professional setting.

The placements were designed to allow students to apply classroom learning on child development and care in real-world environments before moving on to specialised Health and Social Care placements later in the year.

Rather than focusing heavily on written coursework, the programme emphasised practical competency, with students supporting teachers and taking part in Maths, English, Science and Art lessons.

They also assisted with Christmas preparations, stage productions and classroom decorations as part of their involvement in school life.

Gibraltar College Principal Daniel Benrimoj said: "Our 'different paths to the same destination' philosophy is perfectly embodied here. By stepping away from the desk and into the classroom, our Year 12 students are developing the confidence and professionalism required for their future careers, in addition to meeting mandatory criteria for their course.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the three Headteachers for their collaborative spirit in hosting such a large and motivated group of learners."

“The success of the project is a testament to the instrumental support provided by Mr Aguilera at St Paul’s, Mrs Montegriffo at Governor’s Meadow, and Mrs Caruana at St Bernard’s.”

In a joint statement, the Headteachers noted: "We have been delighted to welcome the Year 12 students into our school communities. Their energy during everything from Science experiments to Christmas production rehearsals has been a boost for our pupils. This partnership allows us to play a role in shaping the next generation of professionals while providing our own young learners with positive role models."

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. By prioritising practical experience and professional validation, Mrs. Gauci and the primary school leadership teams have created a robust vocational model that benefits the entire Gibraltar educational ecosystem.”