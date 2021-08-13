Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar cricket announces its first squad since 2019

By Stephen Ignacio
13th August 2021

Gibraltar Cricket has announced its first international squad since 2019 as it prepares for its participating in a Tri Series in Portugal next week.
The squad will be facing Portugal and Malta next weekend. For Portugal this will also be their first international since 2019. Malta have since played in a Tri-series against Austria and Luxembourg last summer.
Gibraltar’s squad will be led by Gibraltar Cricket Development Officer Paul Edgeller, his first series with the national squad.
Although unable to play competitive matches on the Rock whilst Europa Sports Complex main field awaits final completion for cricket, the team have been training hard, mostly away from the public focus.
Gibraltar Cricket continues to be hoping that the completion of Europa Sports facilities will see the return of international cricket to the Rock, especially now at a time when there has been additional interest in the sport through its development programme.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

More Covid vaccines head to Gibraltar for vulnerable and high-risk children

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Dayle Coleing on loan with Lincoln Red Imps

13th August 2021

Sports
All level between Eagles HC and CD Malaga 91

12th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar men’s basketball face second defeat after intense encounter with Andorra

12th August 2021

Sports
Europa FC announce former Liverpool player as new Director of Football

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021