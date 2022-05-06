Gibraltar cricket fans will be able follow live action
Gibraltar cricket fans will be able to follow their national team in the Valletta Cup next week live via a livestream by the European Cricket Network. This was announced this week by Gibraltar Cricket ahead of the squads departure to Malta. The Valletta Cup, described as a multi-nation international series will feature hosts Malta, Gibraltar,...
