Gibraltar cricket proud of Sunil achievement

The Gibraltar Cricket Board through its president Richard Cunningham has this Thursday evening congratulated Sunil Chandiramani on his appointment as a Development Panel A umpire.

Speaking to this newspaper following the announcement Richard Cunningham said “ The ICC has recently moved to ensure high-quality officiating for bilateral events by appointing Panel B umpires to oversee bilateral and tri-lateral T20 Internationals. They also invited applications for Panel A umpires, who will officiate ICC events like World Cup qualifiers.The Gibraltar Cricket Board nominated Sunil, following his consistent, high-level performances in both domestic and international matches. We are extremely proud to announce that his submission was successful after an interview last week. Sunil has put "The Rock" on the international map once again, proving that Gibraltar possesses a wealth of experience and talent. We wish him the very best in his upcoming matches and cannot wait to see him in action!”