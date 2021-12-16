Gibraltar cricket will be heading for Belgium next summer
Gibraltar cricket will be heading for Belgium next summer to play in the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional qualifiers. This was announced today by Gibraltar Cricket gi social media where they announced that “the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup European Sub-Regional Qualifiers will take place next June and July, and we’ve...
