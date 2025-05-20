Gibraltar cyclists press on through Spain in charity ride from Lourdes

The Gibraltar cycling team continues their journey from Lourdes to Gibraltar, covering nearly 600 kilometres in the first four days of their 1,200-kilometre challenge in support of Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

Jimmy Alcantara, Ian Howes, Glen Ballantine, and Tony Yusifredo left Lourdes last Thursday which marked the start of a 1,200km cycle over ten days with the support of Ian McGrail and Michael Vella.

Mr Alcantara is the husband of the late Daphne Alcantara who passed away last year.

After the completion of the three stages, he shared his thoughts.

“I’m extremely happy with how the challenge is progressing,” Mr Alcantara said.

“The camaraderie among all six members, whether riders or support team member is outstanding.”

“We are truly one team.”

“The support we have received from the entire community, both here in Gibraltar and abroad, has been incredible, and I want to personally thank everyone.”

“What I’m especially grateful for is that, thanks to the coverage the ride is receiving, the message ‘early diagnosis saves lives’ is reaching more people.”

The team are currently on track to arrive on the Rock this Saturday morning.

Their journey so far has been full of highs and lows, hills and downhills.

On day two, Friday, they rode from Biescas to Zaragoza (163 km). The team departed Biescas at 8.15am under clear skies but without their planned café breakfast, relying instead on bananas and protein bars.

Their route followed the scenic N-260a, taking them past the memorial for victims of the 1996 Camping Las Nieves tragedy and through the town of Sabiñánigo, known for its cycling heritage.

After passing the Embalse de la Peña and the towering Mallos de Riglos rock formations, the group stopped for coffee and toast before continuing through the Alto Aragón nature reserve.

A roadside picnic near Villanueva de Gállego, prepared by support crew Ian and Michael, provided a final energy boost before the group completed the final 40 kilometres to Zaragoza.

They arrived at 4pm, greeted by the sight of the Basilica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar after 6 hours and 20 minutes of riding.

On day three, Saturday, they rode from Zaragoza to Molina de Aragón (145 km). Leaving Zaragoza via cycle lanes, the riders made steady progress along the N-330, joined briefly by local cyclists intrigued by their jerseys.

After their first climb, they paused for coffee in Cariñena, a town known for its wine. From there, they passed through Daroca and faced the steeper climbs to Puerto de Paniza and Puerto de la Huerta.

A long ascent to Santed tested the team, with temperatures reaching 31.9ºC. Relief came at a summit meal prepared by the support crew.

The afternoon passed through quiet villages and rolling hills before the riders reached Molina de Aragón, home to Spain’s coldest recorded temperature and the day’s unique accommodation, a converted post office.

On day 4, Sunday, they rode from Molina de Aragón to Carrascosa del Campo (155 km).

The day began with a 5.8ºC start and a climb through the El Alto Tajo Natural Park, offering encounters with wildlife and dramatic views.

A fast descent took the team across the Puente de San Pablo and onwards to a coffee stop in Zaorejas.

Headwinds challenged the riders throughout the day despite a slight descent. Lunch in Millana at kilometre 90 offered a welcome break.

After passing the Embalse de Buendía, they completed the final stretch, arriving in Carrascosa del Campo by 5.30pm.

Recovery included protein shakes, showers and rest as the team prepared for the next leg which on Monday was 150 km to Manzanares.

The team continues to raise funds and awareness under the message that early diagnosis saves lives.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ianalex-howes

You can also follow their journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Lourdes-to-Gibraltar-Charity-Ride/61567517322910