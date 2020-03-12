Gibraltar Darts Open postponed

The Gibraltar Darts Open, scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.

The Gibraltar Darts Association today stated that “In line with expert advice received and following a meeting called by the GSLA we have been required to postpone the Gibraltar Open Darts Tournament scheduled for Sat 21 March 2020.”

The statement further states, “In accordance with GHA stipulations over large public gatherings and travel restrictions related to the Covid19 Virus we are told this was the only responsible and sensible course.”

“We apologise to those who had already registered to participate. You will receive a refund of your entry fee over the coming days.”

“We do not know if we will be able to reschedule it for later this year. We thank all our supporters for your understanding.”