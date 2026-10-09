Gibraltar delegation observes Isle of Man election 

A Gibraltar delegation joined an international mission to observe the Isle of Man’s electoral process in September, assessing its conduct, transparency and accessibility.

The Minister for Sport, Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, and the Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy, represented the Gibraltar branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The mission was organised by the association’s British Islands and Mediterranean Region at the invitation of Tynwald, the Isle of Man’s Parliament.

Led by Deputy Chris Blin of the Guernsey Parliament, it brought together parliamentarians, electoral analysts and association officials. It was the region’s second election observation mission to the Isle of Man.

“Having been involved in the election process in Gibraltar for most of my adult life and after attending other election observation missions, it was a pleasure to experience the deep sense of civic duty from the Isle of Man electorate,” Mr Bruzon said.

Mr Borge McCarthy, who is also honorary secretary of the association’s Gibraltar branch, highlighted the relevance of the visit to his responsibilities at home.

“As Clerk, when Parliament is dissolved, the next General Election in Gibraltar will fall under my responsibility as Returning Officer,” he said.

“It has been a great insight to view the electoral process in another small jurisdiction, with the opportunity to learn from the unique insight provided by analysts and experts in the electoral field.”

The mission’s preliminary findings highlighted the efforts of those delivering the election and their commitment to a transparent and inclusive process.

The visit also enabled the Gibraltar delegation to exchange experiences with fellow parliamentarians and specialists in electoral administration.