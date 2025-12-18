Gibraltar drop in FIFA ranking to 202

2025 will prove to be somewhat of a disappointment for the Gibraltar men’s national squad as they see themselves dropping to one of the lowest ranking positions in FIFA rankings in recent years.

Dropping two spots to 202, the latest rankings places Gibraltar as the third lowest ranked UEFA side in the latest rankings.

Some fifty places above Gibraltar is Andorra, with associations such as Cook Island, American Samoa, Cayman Islands,Laos, and Samao among those above Gibraltar.

Gibraltar now sits with the likes of Seychelles, Turks and Caicos Islands, Liechtenstein, Bahamas, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and San Marino.

New Caledonia, who beat Gibraltar at Europa Sports this year rising one place to 149. Highlighting the steep climb Gibraltar must still achieve to be at a similar ranking position to the likes of Lithuania sitting at 146, Moldova at 158 or even Malta at 161.