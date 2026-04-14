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Tue 14th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar End Futsal Qualifiers Scoreless After Three Defeats

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2026

Gibraltar endured a difficult run in the Futsal World Cup preliminary qualifiers, finishing their Group D campaign without a goal after defeats to Kosovo, Montenegro, and Austria.
Their toughest lesson came against Kosovo, where early mistakes proved costly. Playing in Montenegro, Gibraltar found themselves heavily punished in the first half, with Kosovo racing into a seven-goal lead by the break after consistently finding space behind the defence and capitalising on quick transitions. Kosovo, who entered UEFA at the same time as Gibraltar, showed the level of development within their futsal ranks.
The second half threatened more of the same, with an early goal extending the lead. However, Gibraltar showed resilience, slowing the flow of goals and continuing to search for a way onto the scoresheet. It was not to come. Holding on until the final five minutes, a call from the bench to see out the game instead saw Kosovo raise their intensity, adding three late goals to seal an 11-0 defeat and underline their ability to shift pace and exploit space with ease.
A different display followed against hosts Montenegro. Gibraltar might have conceded within the first minute but responded quickly, testing the keeper soon after through a well-intercepted move. Confidence grew as Gibraltar began to push Montenegro back, even as the coach was warned after pushing the ball away from a player near the official.
Despite Gibraltar’s pressure, Montenegro began to create chances, forcing a corner and sending efforts over the bar before eventually finding the breakthrough. The Gibraltar keeper produced key saves to keep the game within reach, but a second goal on twelve minutes—scrambled in after a rebound—gave the hosts breathing space.
Although not fully in control, Montenegro were creating more opportunities, while Gibraltar, despite applying pressure, lacked the final touch in front of goal. The hosts tested from distance, forcing further saves, while Gibraltar struggled to convert possession into shots on target, often trying to work the ball into the D instead.
Montenegro called a time-out late in the first half after their defence appeared unsettled by Gibraltar pressure, but Gibraltar were unable to capitalise, going into the break two goals down in what was nevertheless a more competitive showing.
The second half, however, saw Gibraltar lose their way early, conceding two quick goals which effectively ended the contest. Further goals followed in the final ten minutes, but even at 6-0 down Gibraltar continued to push forward, deploying a fly keeper in search of a consolation. It did not come.
Gibraltar’s campaign concluded against Austria, where their goal drought continued. After a day’s rest, they returned to the Sportski Centar Igalo to face an Austria side also searching for a first win. Austria struck early through Rajkovic and went on to build a five-goal lead by half-time, aided by an own goal from Rodriguez.
Two more goals in the second half, including another own goal—this time by Perez—completed a 7-0 defeat.
With 24 goals conceded and none scored, Gibraltar finished bottom of the group, with Austria ahead of them and Kosovo topping the standings following their draw with hosts Montenegro.

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