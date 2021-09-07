Gibraltar Essential Services 7s Tournament 2021
Devil’s Tower Camp will play host this Wednesday, September 8th, to the first Gibraltar Essential Services 7s Tournament 2021. The charity football tournament is hosted by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and all proceeds raised will be donated to each of the service’s benevolent funds.
Teams from across all essential services will be participating in what is one of the first events bringing together all essential services following their crucial roles during the current global pandemic.