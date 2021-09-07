Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Essential Services 7s Tournament 2021

By Stephen Ignacio
7th September 2021

Devil’s Tower Camp will play host this Wednesday, September 8th, to the first Gibraltar Essential Services 7s Tournament 2021. The charity football tournament is hosted by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and all proceeds raised will be donated to each of the service’s benevolent funds.
Teams from across all essential services will be participating in what is one of the first events bringing together all essential services following their crucial roles during the current global pandemic.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

St Martin’s School opening delayed, with Stay and Play programme extended

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Local News

Rock property supply lags behind demand, driving prices up - Chestertons

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Local News

Cruise passengers enjoy ‘bubble tours’ as operators edge cautiously back to business

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Local News

Concerns raised by former senior GHA doctor ‘cannot be brushed away’, GSD says

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The fans are coming as UEFA updates Return to Play Protocol

7th September 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps submit squad details for Europa Conference League matches

7th September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar face Norway without De Barr

6th September 2021

Sports
Europa and St Joseph join ECA as European football unites

6th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021