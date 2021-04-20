Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar FA signs up to UEFA’s condemnation of Super League

By Stephen Ignacio
20th April 2021

UEFA has this afternoon released a joint statement on behalf of all its 55 Member National Associations, of which the Gibraltar FA is a member, strongly condemning the proposals to form a European Super League.

The Gibraltar FA delegation, at the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress, led by General Secretary Ivan Robba approved the statement, earlier this afternoon, along with all other 55 National Associations in attendence.
At the same Ordinary Congress Mr Robba was appointed as one of the three delegates to verify the Congress minutes.

The statement read:

The 55 member associations and participants in the UEFA Congress condemn the declaration of a so called “Super League.” The UEFA Congress is adamant that the closed “Super League” goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values. UEFA and its member associations believe in a truly European model that is founded on open competitions, solidarity and redistribution to ensure the sustainability and development of the game for the benefit of all and the promotion of European values and social outcomes.

The conspirator clubs have obviously failed to see that their status today was not achieved in isolation, but rather was part of a dynamic European system where big, medium and small clubs have all contributed to the successes and losses of everyone. It is an affront to European values and sporting merit for them to assume they are entitled to “separate” and lay claim to the legacy that everyone built.

UEFA, its member associations and all those who love football stand firm and will strongly resist and fight against this move by these clubs’ owners and their backers to the fullest extent possible. We know, morally, what is at stake and will protect football from a selfish clan who care nothing for the game. We are European football. They are not.

Update with Mr Robba’s appointment

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

BBC has ‘Late at Night’ surprise for local songwriter

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Brexit

Political memoir offers glimpse into Brexit tensions over Gibraltar

Sat 17th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Breakaway clubs ‘must live with consequences of their choice’ – Gianni Infantino

20th April 2021

Sports
Eddie Hearn to take over from father Barry as chairman of Matchroom Sport Group

20th April 2021

Sports
Top two come face to face in Rock Cup semi-finals

20th April 2021

Sports
Boris Johnson to host meeting with football bosses and fans over Super League

20th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021