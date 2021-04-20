Gibraltar FA signs up to UEFA’s condemnation of Super League

UEFA has this afternoon released a joint statement on behalf of all its 55 Member National Associations, of which the Gibraltar FA is a member, strongly condemning the proposals to form a European Super League.

The Gibraltar FA delegation, at the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress, led by General Secretary Ivan Robba approved the statement, earlier this afternoon, along with all other 55 National Associations in attendence.

At the same Ordinary Congress Mr Robba was appointed as one of the three delegates to verify the Congress minutes.

The statement read:

The 55 member associations and participants in the UEFA Congress condemn the declaration of a so called “Super League.” The UEFA Congress is adamant that the closed “Super League” goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values. UEFA and its member associations believe in a truly European model that is founded on open competitions, solidarity and redistribution to ensure the sustainability and development of the game for the benefit of all and the promotion of European values and social outcomes.

The conspirator clubs have obviously failed to see that their status today was not achieved in isolation, but rather was part of a dynamic European system where big, medium and small clubs have all contributed to the successes and losses of everyone. It is an affront to European values and sporting merit for them to assume they are entitled to “separate” and lay claim to the legacy that everyone built.

UEFA, its member associations and all those who love football stand firm and will strongly resist and fight against this move by these clubs’ owners and their backers to the fullest extent possible. We know, morally, what is at stake and will protect football from a selfish clan who care nothing for the game. We are European football. They are not.

