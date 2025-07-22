Gibraltar Face Second Defeat in U18 EuroBasket Division C Tournament

Playing in the U18 Division C EuroBasket tournament in Tirana, Albania, Gibraltar faced a tough challenge as they eyed San Marino as a potential opportunity to secure a positive result. However, it was not to be for Stuart Felice’s young team, who suffered their second defeat in the competition.

The game began as a tightly contested affair, with both San Marino and Gibraltar’s U18 teams exchanging baskets. San Marino maintained a narrow lead of one or two points before extending it to 6–9. Gibraltar responded with a three-point shot to level the score, followed by a defensive rebound and a quick move that gave them the lead.

Buoyed by the turnaround, Gibraltar made a defensive steal and added another two points, taking a four-point lead with five minutes gone on the clock. However, San Marino quickly hit back, doubling up to level the score once again.

The match continued with narrow exchanges of leads, each team edging ahead momentarily. Gibraltar’s failure to secure offensive rebounds allowed San Marino to retake the lead as the quarter approached its final two minutes. Capitalising on missed opportunities, San Marino finished the first quarter leading 13–17, and soon extended that to 13–24 as Gibraltar struggled to convert their attacks.

A late push saw Gibraltar claw back three points, ending the first quarter trailing 16–24. A stark contrast in shooting efficiency told part of the story — Gibraltar had a 30% success rate in 2-point shots compared to San Marino’s 67%.

San Marino quickly extended their lead to ten points within the first two minutes of the second quarter. Gibraltar’s inability to challenge for offensive rebounds and a high rate of failed conversions allowed San Marino to dominate possession.

Gibraltar responded with a quick counterattack, cutting the deficit to seven points, then to six with a three-point basket. Another three-pointer, following a slick passing move, brought them even closer at 26–29. Gibraltar appeared more energised, pressing harder under the basket and regaining possession.

Confidence grew as Gibraltar pressured San Marino, narrowing the gap to just two points. Solid defensive work enabled Gibraltar to regain the ball and continue pressing, but San Marino held firm. Heading into the final minutes of the half, San Marino edged ahead to 27–30.

They then extended their lead through free throws, regaining composure and temporarily reasserting dominance. A strong finish to the half saw them pull away to a 27–39 lead. Gibraltar’s efforts to stay in the game had come undone in a matter of minutes.

The third quarter started poorly for Gibraltar, with miscommunication during an attack gifting San Marino possession. The opponents capitalised, extending their lead to 27–43 before Gibraltar managed to add two points from free throws.

With their confidence growing and more space opening up, San Marino pushed their lead to twenty points through successive three-point shots, making it 31–51 just four minutes into the third quarter.

Gibraltar responded with a brief flurry of points thanks to defensive interceptions and quick counters, narrowing the gap to 37–53. But San Marino responded emphatically, pulling away again to 42–66 with ninety seconds left in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with San Marino firmly in control at 45–70 — a 25-point gap that was always going to be a mountain to climb for a low-scoring Gibraltar side.

The final quarter started slowly, with San Marino continuing to outscore Gibraltar and pushing the score to 51–77. The gap continued to grow gradually.

Gibraltar managed to momentarily stall San Marino in the closing minutes, but it was short-lived. San Marino ran away with the win, sealing the match with a final score of 64–87.