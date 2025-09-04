Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Fall to Harsh Penalty in 99th International Match Against Albania

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2025

Gibraltar 0-1 Albania

Gibraltar marked its 99th official international match with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Albania at the Europa Sports Complex, a result decided by a contentious penalty in the second half. Despite the loss, the international friendly offered promising glimpses of a more offensive approach and the emergence of a new generation of players gaining vital experience ahead of next week’s fixtures.

The match saw significant changes to Gibraltar’s starting lineup, with defensive regulars Annesley, Ronan, Britto and Bent all absent. Julian Valarino stepped into the left-back role usually held by Britto, while debutant Julian Del Rio partnered Tjay De Barr up front – the first time the pair had played together at senior level since their U21 and Lincoln youth team days. Torrilla wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Annesley, leading a side that featured several new names, including players from the eighth tier of English football.

Gibraltar started brightly, playing largely in the visitors’ half and showing early attacking intent. In the fifth minute, a ball over the defence saw Del Rio force the Albanian goalkeeper to come off his line. De Barr also carved out a chance on ten minutes but his final pass fell short. Valarino received a yellow card for a lunge in the 15th minute, conceding a dangerous free kick that skimmed wide off the far post.

By the 19th minute, Gibraltar were moving the ball confidently, with Del Rio narrowly missing a chipped effort. Albania, ranked second in England’s group and preparing to face Latvia, were initially surprised by Gibraltar’s forward play. Banda made a crucial save on 33 minutes, and Albania struck the crossbar just before half-time.

The second half saw further changes with Jayce Olivero, Dylan Borge and Pererra coming on, while Pozo took over the captaincy. The newly opened south stand, now with fans behind the goal for the first time, helped lift the team’s energy as they pressed higher up the pitch.

On 58 minutes, Borge had a blocked effort and Pozo fired over the bar after good build-up play involving Scanlon and Richards. Gibraltar’s youthful front line, including debutants like Del Rio and later Jesse Gomez (on 67 minutes), continued to trouble Albania, who were themselves rotating players before their competitive match.

The decisive moment came in the 68th minute when Pozo was penalised for handball as he fell in a challenge. With no VAR available in this friendly, the harsh decision stood, and Albania converted the spot kick despite Banda guessing correctly.

Further substitutions saw Kai Mauro and Hmidi introduced, adding attacking spark as Gibraltar pressed for an equaliser. Defensively, McClafferty and others made key interventions, and despite missing several regulars, the back line held firm under pressure.

As the match entered injury time, Gibraltar pushed forward but could not find the breakthrough. Albania left with the win, but for Gibraltar, the match highlighted a growing resilience, a shift towards a more offensive game plan, and the promising integration of young talent into the senior ranks.

