The Gibraltar FA's new School Coaching team has been visiting a selection of local schools in recent weeks, delivering fun themed football sessions tailored towards all schoolchildren "no matter what their football knowledge and skill levels may be."

A spokesperson explained, "Under the guidance of the Association's Football Development Officer, Scott Wiseman, the team includes Gibraltar Men's National Team Players Jayce Olivero, Julian Valarino, Anthony Hernandez and Kian Ronan (absent from the photo) alongside Chris Ward, Jake Victor, Kaira Sene, Alan Martin and Dan Bent (also absent from photo). Players from the Gibraltar Women's National Teams will be joining the programme shortly.

"The Association's school team have begun regular sessions this term during daily P.E. sessions at Notre Damn Lower Primary School, Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School, St Joseph's Lower Primary School and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School with other schools around Gibraltar joining the programme in the new school year."

"As part of the programme the Gibraltar FA will be providing the schools with equipment such as footballs and bibs for their use"

The Gibraltar FA's Football Development Officer, Scott Wiseman said:

"We are delighted that our Schools Programme is up and running and I would like to thank the schools and the Department of Education for all of their help and assistance.

As the new school year starts in September, we want to be able to have our coaches visit all local schools, to make fun and enjoyable football an integral part of the P.E. curriculum, for children of all footballing abilities. And by using our Men's and Women's National Team players as role models all those aspiring young footballers stars of the future can enjoy being coached by our internationals as well as look up to and dream of one day emulating them.

I would also like to thank all of the teachers, at all of the schools we have visited so far, and those we are planning to visit in the future for the amazing welcome they have given all of our coaches and integrating our team into their P.E. sessions. "