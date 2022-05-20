Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar FA's new School Coaching team has been visiting a selection of local schools

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2022

The Gibraltar FA's new School Coaching team has been visiting a selection of local schools in recent weeks, delivering fun themed football sessions tailored towards all schoolchildren "no matter what their football knowledge and skill levels may be."
A spokesperson explained, "Under the guidance of the Association's Football Development Officer, Scott Wiseman, the team includes Gibraltar Men's National Team Players Jayce Olivero, Julian Valarino, Anthony Hernandez and Kian Ronan (absent from the photo) alongside Chris Ward, Jake Victor, Kaira Sene, Alan Martin and Dan Bent (also absent from photo). Players from the Gibraltar Women's National Teams will be joining the programme shortly.

"The Association's school team have begun regular sessions this term during daily P.E. sessions at Notre Damn Lower Primary School, Governor's Meadow Lower Primary School, St Joseph's Lower Primary School and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School with other schools around Gibraltar joining the programme in the new school year."

"As part of the programme the Gibraltar FA will be providing the schools with equipment such as footballs and bibs for their use"

The Gibraltar FA's Football Development Officer, Scott Wiseman said:

"We are delighted that our Schools Programme is up and running and I would like to thank the schools and the Department of Education for all of their help and assistance.

As the new school year starts in September, we want to be able to have our coaches visit all local schools, to make fun and enjoyable football an integral part of the P.E. curriculum, for children of all footballing abilities. And by using our Men's and Women's National Team players as role models all those aspiring young footballers stars of the future can enjoy being coached by our internationals as well as look up to and dream of one day emulating them.

I would also like to thank all of the teachers, at all of the schools we have visited so far, and those we are planning to visit in the future for the amazing welcome they have given all of our coaches and integrating our team into their P.E. sessions. "

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Local News

McGrail Inquiry to hold preliminary hearing in June

Thu 19th May, 2022

Brexit

CM urges ‘one last effort of generosity and imagination’ to avoid no-deal ‘abyss’

Fri 20th May, 2022

Local News

MPs voice concern over high number of children referred to mental health and protection services

Thu 19th May, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A little more conversation, a little less distraction

Tue 17th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clubs give sample of Gibraltar football expenditure with the posting of accounts

20th May 2022

Sports
Youth rugby in action against Pontypridd

20th May 2022

Sports
Its not about the money

20th May 2022

Sports
Castillo takes on reins at Lincoln Red Imps with new technical team also arriving

20th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022