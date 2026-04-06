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Sports

Gibraltar Fishing Club held its competitions at Detached Mole and Eastern Beach

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

On Sunday March 15, the Gibraltar Fishing Club held their forth competition of the season once again at the Detached Mole.
The event was well attended with 29 members putting up with the strong wind which shifted direction on a few occasions during the course of the day.
Two club records were broken, the first, five red banded sea breams locally known as Hurta Breams were landed with four returned back alive. The second seven sheepshead breams were also caught with Brianna Storey our only female taking part in our junior league, the heaviest of these two fish weights in at 0.865 kilos the biggest for this species so far this year.
Kevin Gonzalez another member that deserves a mention after successfully landing a 1.65 kilo soldier bream, a specie which is caught every season only in very few numbers never so far, than four in any particular season.
The day trophy winners were as follows:

Heaviest fish Kevin Gonzalez with his 1.65kilo soldier bream.

The common sea breams and pandora point aggregates although few and far between were won by:

1st: Charlie Carreras 240points.

2nd: Dylan Gracia and Dylan Dalli 230points each.

3rd: Kevin Gonzalez and Daniel Silva 160 points each.

"The club would like to thank Nicky our faithful boatman, the Port Authority and the Mid Town Small Boats Marina for their continues assistance and support."

On Sunday the March the Gibraltar Fishing Club held their second Eastern Beach competition of the season . There are a further two events scheduled for after the summer season when anglers can once again fish from beaches.

The event ended as above average with the two Dalli brothers dominating the day. The heaviest fish which was release back alive was a 0.575 kilo bass ably landed by one of our top junior anglers Blaze Soanes. The day winners were as follows:

1st Dylan Dalli 6128 points

2nd Trevor Dalli 5195 points

3rd Charlie Carreras 2575points

The next club competition returns to the Detached Mole on Sunday April 12.

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