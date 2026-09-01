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Tue 1st Sep, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Fishng Club held its second Conger and White Bream night competition

By Stephen Ignacio
1st September 2026

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their second conger and white bream night competition on the August 15 and 16 as always at the Detached Mole.
“A told of 23 members took part in what ended as an excellent conger contest with 49 in total landed and returned back alive. Although the conger was plentiful, other species especially white breams were not on the feed with just a few caught.
“As always there are a few members that deserve a mention, in this instance the honours go to husband and wife Kevin and Liana Gonzalez who land a 9 kilo eagle ray released back alive and a rubber lipped grunt respectively. Liana’s grunt came in at 0.705 kilos the only one caught during the last 8 years.
“Another angler who also deserves a mention who has just joined the club this year is Farid Bourfrour. He did more than well accumulating more fish points than all the others taking part, with a total of 1305 points. He also not only landed the heaviest conger of the event weighing in at 8.49 kilos, but also caught the most number of congers taking his total to 8.”

Other trophy winners were as follows:

Most number of conger points aggregates: 1st Mario Ramos 870 points closely followed in 2nd place by Christian Dalli with 810 points.

The heaviest white bream trophy was won by Abdeslam Chichiani with a fish weighing in at exactly 1 kilos.

The most number of white bream point aggregates was won by Dylan Gracia and Blaze Soanes both on 160 points each.

“The club and its members would like to thank our boat person Nicky, the Mid Town Small Boats Marina and the Port Authority for their continued support and assistance.”

The next club competition will be held on the 13th September at the Detached Mole.)

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